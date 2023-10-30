Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $44.18 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.