Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,415 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of PHB stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

