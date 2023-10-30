Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,386 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 139,093 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 50.5% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 178,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 59,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0815 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

