Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 38,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $82.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

