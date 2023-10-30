Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 188,230 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,230 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,892,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

