Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 18,882 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after buying an additional 337,913 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,306,000 after buying an additional 395,841 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,512,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,019,000 after buying an additional 411,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock opened at $65.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

