Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 6,235 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,098 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 552,113 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,310,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SDY opened at $110.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

