Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $276.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.47 and a 200-day moving average of $306.74. The stock has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

