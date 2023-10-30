Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $431.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

