Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,860 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $57.66 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1788 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

