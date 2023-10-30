Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 3.27% of Belite Bio worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BLTE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Belite Bio stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. Belite Bio, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

