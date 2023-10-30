Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

