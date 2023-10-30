Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 89,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in AT&T by 32.8% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 2.0 %

T stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on T. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

