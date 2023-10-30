Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,242 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $37.32 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

