Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 21,813 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,813 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $47.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

