Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 59,610 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,610 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.09 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

