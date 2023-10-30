Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.61.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $240.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.20. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.18 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

