Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 12,190 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $119.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average of $124.47. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $89.86 and a 1-year high of $136.75.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

