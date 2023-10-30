Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 15,045 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $89.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,381,651 shares of company stock valued at $198,022,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

