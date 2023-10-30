Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 38,750 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,750 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $146,369,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 643,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after buying an additional 404,517 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $57.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

