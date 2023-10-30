Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $39.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

