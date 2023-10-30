AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 197,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 38,871 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AT&T by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 742,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,308 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 844,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

T stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

