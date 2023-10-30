Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Shares of ADP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.41. 619,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,896. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

