AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $123.98 and last traded at $124.13. 138,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 661,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.45.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in AutoNation by 106.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2,416.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

