Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

AGR stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2,356.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 21.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

