Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $51.36. 143,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,954. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

