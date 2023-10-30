Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $52.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

