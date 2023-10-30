Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Trading Down 3.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avantor traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 1,327,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,681,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Avantor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

