BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in October

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 1,616,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAESF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,101. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

