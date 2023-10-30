Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Raised by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,385,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,345 shares during the period. Baidu comprises 18.1% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $189,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $4,384,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.87. 266,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,618. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.63.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

