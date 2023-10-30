Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 167,444 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $83.60. 4,101,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $121.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

View Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.