Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $32.26 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 51,787 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $4.14 on Monday, hitting $259.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,147. The stock has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.50.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.