Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $39.19 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 87,309 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.15. 4,076,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,726,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $165.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

