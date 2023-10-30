Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $279,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 642,936 shares of company stock worth $135,664,799. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.72. The stock had a trading volume of 811,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.25. The firm has a market cap of $193.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

