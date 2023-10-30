Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $30,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.25. 3,861,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,636. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.47 and its 200 day moving average is $180.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

