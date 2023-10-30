Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 86,466 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,113,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $84,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,695,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,490,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,117. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.46 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

