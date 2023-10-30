Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 259,125 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $55,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

QQQ traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.63. 21,746,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,734,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

