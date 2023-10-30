Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 31,820 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,820 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,061,811. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $161.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $165.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

