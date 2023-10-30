Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 47,838 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,838 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,717,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,098,238. The company has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

