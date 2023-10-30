Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,834 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,638 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $17.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $525.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,689. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $239.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

