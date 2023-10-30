Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Down 8.6% in October

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,100 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 674,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

CIB opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 25.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.60 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

