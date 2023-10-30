Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,583 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.