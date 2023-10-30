Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance
Shares of BKCYF traded up C$0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.01. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,774. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a twelve month low of C$2.11 and a twelve month high of C$3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.24.
About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.