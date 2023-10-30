Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance

Shares of BKCYF traded up C$0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.01. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,774. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a twelve month low of C$2.11 and a twelve month high of C$3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.24.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

