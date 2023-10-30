Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Down 10.7% in October

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,141,900 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 5,760,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
Shares of BKQNF stock remained flat at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $3.70.
About Bank of Queensland
