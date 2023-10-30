Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Down 10.7% in October

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,141,900 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 5,760,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Shares of BKQNF stock remained flat at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

