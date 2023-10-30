Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BCS has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BCS lowered their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Barclays by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Barclays by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Barclays by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Barclays by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

