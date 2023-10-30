BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$56.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$59.30.
BCE Stock Down 1.0 %
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.04 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2686662 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a $0.967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. BCE’s payout ratio is 153.57%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
