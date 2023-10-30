BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$56.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$59.30.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Stock Down 1.0 %

BCE stock opened at C$50.83 on Thursday. BCE has a twelve month low of C$49.57 and a twelve month high of C$65.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.10.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.04 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2686662 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a $0.967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. BCE’s payout ratio is 153.57%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.