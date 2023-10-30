Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1,427.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $251.60 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $217.70 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

