Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $129.03 during midday trading on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.90.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

