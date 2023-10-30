Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $129.03 during midday trading on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.90.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
