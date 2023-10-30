Berenberg Bank Lowers NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 300

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.53) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.53) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 317.14 ($3.89).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Performance

About NatWest Group

Shares of NWG traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 179.10 ($2.19). 45,159,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,195,492. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.84). The company has a market cap of £15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.61.

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.