Berenberg Bank Trims NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Target Price to GBX 300

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NWG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.41) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.53) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 317.14 ($3.89).

Shares of LON NWG traded down GBX 3.16 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 178.84 ($2.19). 45,506,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,071,229. The company has a market cap of £15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.84). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 243.61.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

